Making democracy work for our environment – wsg Nayyirah Shariff & Sean McBrearty

Enbridge, the company responsible for the worst oil spill in Michigan history, runs a pair of pipelines along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac just west of the Mackinac Bridge. Each day they pump 540,000 barrels — nearly 1 million gallons of petroleum per hour — of petroleum products through the pipelines as they take a shortcut from one part of Canada to another by routing it through our state.

Here’s a map that shows how Line 5 is simply a shortcut through Michigan for Enbridge:



Image courtesy of For Love of Water (FLOW)

Chris Savage at Eclectablog: Big Oil AstroTurf group comes to the rescue of Enbridge Energy and its ticking time bomb, the 66-year old Line 5 pipeline

Ron Fonger at MLive: Flint mismanaged service line replacements, failed to keep promises, judge says

