Making democracy work for our environment – wsg Nayyirah Shariff & Sean McBrearty

by

Nayyirah Shariff on Twitter: @NayyirahShariff
Flint Rising on Twitter: @FlintRising
Flint Rising’s website: FlintRising.com
Sean McBrearty on Twitter: @SeanMcBreartyMI
Clean Water Action Michigan on Twitter: @CleanWaterMI
Water and Oil Don’t Mix on Twitter: @OilWaterDntMix
Clean Water Action’s website: CleanWater.org/states/michigan
Water and Oil Don’t Mix’s website: OilAndWaterDontMix.org

Enbridge, the company responsible for the worst oil spill in Michigan history, runs a pair of pipelines along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac just west of the Mackinac Bridge. Each day they pump 540,000 barrels — nearly 1 million gallons of petroleum per hour — of petroleum products through the pipelines as they take a shortcut from one part of Canada to another by routing it through our state.

Here’s a map that shows how Line 5 is simply a shortcut through Michigan for Enbridge:


Image courtesy of For Love of Water (FLOW)

Chris Savage at Eclectablog: Big Oil AstroTurf group comes to the rescue of Enbridge Energy and its ticking time bomb, the 66-year old Line 5 pipeline

Ron Fonger at MLive: Flint mismanaged service line replacements, failed to keep promises, judge says

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Avatar photo Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
