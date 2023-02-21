EVERY issue is a disability issue – wsg Kimberly Knackstedt with the Disability Economic Justice Collaborative

Kim Knackstedt on Twitter: @kiknack

The Century Foundation on Twitter: @TCFdotorg

The Disability Economic Justice Collaborative on Twitter: @DEJCollab

The Century Foundation’s website is at TCF.org

The Disability Economic Justice Collaborative’s website is at DEJC.org

Kim Knackstedt’s bio can be found HERE.

Kim Knackstedt and Rebeccas Vallas discuss the DEJC’s disability economic justice policy framework at The Century Foundation: How to Embed a Disability Economic Justice Policy Framework in Domestic Policy Making

Susan Demas at Michigan Advance: What we owe our children after the horror at MSU

Jon King at Michigan Advance: Karamo beats DePerno in Michigan GOP chair race, moving the party further right

TV6 News: Michigan Democrats introduces gun violence prevention bills

Steve Carmody at Michigan Radio: Gun rights group says it will try to recall Michigan lawmakers who vote for new gun legislation

Laina Stebbins at Michigan Advance: Two Senate Republicans stripped of leadership, committee assignments for delaying tax vote

Isaac Arnsdorf at The Washington Post: Far-right election denier beats Trump’s pick for Michigan GOP

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins