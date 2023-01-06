Detroit, Podcast — January 6, 2023 at 2:00 pm

The Triumph and Tragedy of Detroit – wsg historian and journalist Ken Coleman

by

Ken Coleman on Twitter: @HistoryLivesDet

Ken Coleman is on Facebook HERE.

Ken Coleman’s work at Michigan Advance can be found HERE.

BOOKS MENTIONED DURING THE POD:

The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit by Thomas Sugrue

The Truly Disadvantaged: The Inner City, the Underclass, and Public Policy by William Julius Wilson

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Avatar photo Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
Quantcast
Quantcast