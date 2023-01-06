The Triumph and Tragedy of Detroit – wsg historian and journalist Ken Coleman

Ken Coleman on Twitter: @HistoryLivesDet
Ken Coleman is on Facebook HERE.
Ken Coleman’s work at Michigan Advance can be found HERE.
BOOKS MENTIONED DURING THE POD:
The Origins of the Urban Crisis: Race and Inequality in Postwar Detroit by Thomas Sugrue
The Truly Disadvantaged: The Inner City, the Underclass, and Public Policy by William Julius Wilson
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS