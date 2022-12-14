2022, Podcast — December 14, 2022 at 3:45 pm

Don’t underestimate the talent of Michigan Democrats! – with special guest Susan J. Demas

Susan Demas on Twitter: @SJDemas

Susan Demas’ work Michigan Advance is HERE.

Michigan Advance can be found HERE.

Michigan Advance on Twitter: @MichiganAdvance

Senator Mike Shirkey’s bizarre farewell speech:

Arpan Lobo at the Detroit Free Press: Judge dismisses charges against Rick Snyder related to Flint water crisis

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

