An evangelist for statewide grassroots organizing – wsg Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes

Lavora Barnes on Twitter: @LavoraBarnes

Lavora’s bio is HERE.

Michigan Democratic Party on Twitter: @MichiganDems

Michigan Democratic Party’s website: MichiganDems.com

Meet the MDP staff including all of the Project 83 organizers HERE.



Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins