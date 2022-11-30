The magic behind Michigan’s abortion ballot proposal success – wsg Shanay Watson-Whittaker

Shanay Watson-Whittaker on Twitter: @LaFemme_Negrita

Reproductive Freedom for All’s website: MIReproFreedom.org

Michigan’s Prop 3 on Twitter: @MIReproFreedom

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins