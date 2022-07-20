What’s the key to Dems winning the rural vote? – wsg rural candidates Marie Fielder & Mark Zacharda

Marie Fielder online:

Donate to Marie’s campaign HERE.

Campaign website: MarieFielder.com

Twitter: @EasternSkyWoman

Facebook: Facebook.com/FielderforMI106

Instagram: Instagram.com/fielder4nemi

Mark Zacharda online:

Donate to Mark’s campaign HERE.

Campaign website: VoteMarkZ.com

Twitter: @VoteMarkZ

Facebook: Facebook.com/VoteMarkZ

Instagram: Instagram.com/VoteMarkZ/



Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins