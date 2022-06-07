The new era of organizing – with special guest Justin Johnson

Justin Johnson on Twitter: @RivershoreAgent
NEW: Starbucks is firing union leaders during elections for increasingly preposterous reasons.
One union leader was fired for showing up to work too early. Another was terminated after her co-worker refused to return from lunch.
The reasons only get more absurd from there. pic.twitter.com/R0gowlMPFA
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 2, 2022
Jennifer Elias & Amelia Lucas at CNBC: Employees everywhere are organizing. Here’s why it’s happening now
Faiz Shakir at The New Republic: America Is in the Midst of a Dramatic Labor Resurgence
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
