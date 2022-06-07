Labor, Organizing, Podcast — June 7, 2022 at 12:06 pm

The new era of organizing – with special guest Justin Johnson

by

Justin Johnson on Twitter: @RivershoreAgent

Jennifer Elias & Amelia Lucas at CNBC: Employees everywhere are organizing. Here’s why it’s happening now

Faiz Shakir at The New Republic: America Is in the Midst of a Dramatic Labor Resurgence

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
Quantcast
Quantcast