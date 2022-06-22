Defending democracy in Michigan and across America is a full time job – with special guest Erica Peresman

Erica Peresman, Voter Protection Director for the Michigan Democratic Party, on Twitter: @Erica_Peresman

Learn more about Erica Peresman and her advocacy HERE.

Heidi Przybyla at Politico: ‘It’s going to be an army’: Tapes reveal GOP plan to contest elections

Veronica Ortega at WZZM13: Michigan state leaders testify before Jan. 6 committee

Arpan Lobo & Paul Egan at the Detroit Free Press: Free Press poll: Kelley leading GOP gubernatorial field after arrest

Paul Egan & Eve Sampson at the Detroit Free Press: Police raid residence of Warren man linked to candidate petition forgery scandal

Paul Egan at the Detroit Free Press: Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

Dave Boucher at the Detroit Free Press: Michigan GOP lawmakers want AG to investigate debunked claims in ‘2,000 mules’

Paul Egan at the Detroit Free Press: Judge orders GOP candidate Ryan Kelley to surrender his guns, over his objections

