The projection of religionists in the march toward an authoritarian Gilead – wsg David Atkins

You are watching in real time as mainstream conservatism warms itself up to embracing QAnon's "liberals are pedophiles" doctrine wholesale. The reasons are simple: 1) QAnon has been the main pipeline to making GOP crossover voters; and 2) it justifies any fascist "response." /1 — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) March 31, 2022

Kelly House and Jonathan Oosting at Bridge Michigan: Sister-in-law: Ex-MI House Speaker Lee Chatfield sexually assaulted me as teen

Ryan Cooper and Alexander Sammon at The American Prospect: How Republican Rep. John Rose Found His Wife

David Atkins at Washington Monthly: Forget January 6. Republicans Have Another Plan to Subvert Democracy.

