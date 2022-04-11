The projection of religionists in the march toward an authoritarian Gilead – wsg David Atkins

David Atkins on Twitter: @DavidOAtkins
David Atkins’ work at Washington Monthly can be found HERE.
David’s remarkable Twitter thread that inspired this episode is here (read the whole thing including the CODA):
You are watching in real time as mainstream conservatism warms itself up to embracing QAnon's "liberals are pedophiles" doctrine wholesale.
The reasons are simple: 1) QAnon has been the main pipeline to making GOP crossover voters; and 2) it justifies any fascist "response." /1
— David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) March 31, 2022
Kelly House and Jonathan Oosting at Bridge Michigan: Sister-in-law: Ex-MI House Speaker Lee Chatfield sexually assaulted me as teen
Ryan Cooper and Alexander Sammon at The American Prospect: How Republican Rep. John Rose Found His Wife
David Atkins at Washington Monthly: Forget January 6. Republicans Have Another Plan to Subvert Democracy.
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS