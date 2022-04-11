Podcast — April 11, 2022 at 2:22 pm

The projection of religionists in the march toward an authoritarian Gilead – wsg David Atkins

by

David’s remarkable Twitter thread that inspired this episode is here (read the whole thing including the CODA):

Kelly House and Jonathan Oosting at Bridge Michigan: Sister-in-law: Ex-MI House Speaker Lee Chatfield sexually assaulted me as teen

Ryan Cooper and Alexander Sammon at The American Prospect: How Republican Rep. John Rose Found His Wife

David Atkins at Washington Monthly: Forget January 6. Republicans Have Another Plan to Subvert Democracy.

Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
