The most important races on the ballot that nobody cares about – wsg Stephen Pontoni of Michigan Assoc. for Justice

Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community…in a fundraising email, for herself.
Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won't. pic.twitter.com/jL5GU42bTv
— Mallory McMorrow (@MalloryMcMorrow) April 19, 2022
Miles Parks at NPR: Michigan GOP moves forward with 2020 election-denying secretary of state and AG
Michael Krafcik at WWMT: Grand Rapids police officer shoots Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during struggle
