When rationality trumps Trump Republican ideology – wsg Jeff Timmer, former Exec. Dir. of the Michigan GOP

Jeff Timmer on Twitter: @JeffTimmer
Two Rivers Public Affairs website: TwoRiversPublicAffairs.com
The A Republic, If You Can Keep It podcast can be found HERE.
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS