Podcast, Reproductive rights — March 14, 2022 at 6:57 pm

The intersectionality of hate is real – with special guest Lizz Winstead

Lizz Winstead on Twitter: @LizzWinstead

Abortion Access Front’s website is at AAFront.org.

Listen to the Feminist Buzzkills LIVE! podcast HERE.

Lizz Winstead and Renee Bracey Sherman at NBC News: Patriot Front’s anti-abortion advocacy at March for Life sends a clear message

Michigan Republican House member Robert Regan triples down on advising his daughters to “lie back and enjoy” being violently sexually assaulted in a press release titled “slander“.

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
