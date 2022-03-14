The intersectionality of hate is real – with special guest Lizz Winstead

Lizz Winstead on Twitter: @LizzWinstead
Abortion Access Front’s website is at AAFront.org.
Listen to the Feminist Buzzkills LIVE! podcast HERE.
Lizz Winstead and Renee Bracey Sherman at NBC News: Patriot Front’s anti-abortion advocacy at March for Life sends a clear message
The state of Texas, with SCOTUS blessing, just gave every hate group a way to legalize oppression. Just deputize citizens to hunt people down and file lawsuits on whatever they deem wrong and they can bypass federal law. I hope you all can see this goes waaay beyond abortion.
— Lizz "Watch Feminist Buzzkills Live!" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) March 12, 2022
Michigan Republican House member Robert Regan triples down on advising his daughters to “lie back and enjoy” being violently sexually assaulted in a press release titled “slander“.
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS