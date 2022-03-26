Now they’ve pissed off the librarians! – wsg Joyce McIntosh, Freedom to Read advocate

Joyce McIntosh on Twitter: @jmclibrarian
Freedom to Read Foundation: FTRF.org
The American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom: ALA.org/OIF
Information on reporting censorship of books, etc. to the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom is HERE.
Hannah Natanson at The Washington Post: Schools nationwide are quietly removing books from their libraries
Alison R. Donahue at Michigan Advance: Book challenges led by far-right groups are surging in Michigan schools
The Golden Legacy’s Illustrated History series of comic books about African American history is HERE.
