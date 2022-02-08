The Lee Chatfield saga gets WORSE and a new gun safety ballot proposal for Michigan

Simon D. Schuster on Twitter: @Simon_Schuster

Michigan Campaign Finance Network on Twitter: @MichiganCFN

Michigan Campaign Finance Network’s website is at MCFN.org.

Sergio Martínez & Simon D. Schuster at the Michigan Campaign Finance Network: Lee Chatfield Raised Millions and Traveled Often. Michigan Law Means Much Remains Secret.

Jonathan Weisman and Reid J. Epstein at The New York Times: G.O.P. Declares Jan. 6 Attack ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’

Ryan Bates’ consulting firm is Breakaway Strategic Consulting

Register for the gun safety ballot proposal Virtual Press Conference & Town Hall on February 14thHERE.

Register for the March For Our Lives Lobby Day on February 23rd HERE.

Want to get involved? Sign up to volunteer HERE.



Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins