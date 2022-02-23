Podcast — February 23, 2022 at 6:39 pm

Born out of the ashes of the 2016 election – wsg Amanda Litman & Denzel McCampbell

by

Amanda Litman on Twitter: @AmandaLitman

Run for Something on Twitter: @RunForSomething

Run For Something can be found online at RunForSomething.net

Want to run for something and you’re a Millennial or a Gen-Zer? Go to RunForWhat.net and get started!

Denzel McCampbell on Twitter: @DenzMcCampbell

Learn more about Denzell at DenzelForDetroit.com/about

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
Quantcast
Quantcast