With democracy at stake, no one has the luxury of sitting on the sidelines in 2022

Melissa Nann Burke at The Detroit News: Michigan’s new congressional map features 4 races that could decide U.S. House majority

150 Prominent Republicans and Independents Release ‘A Call for American Renewal’ Charting New Path

Brittany Gibson at Politico: They stormed the Capitol. Now they’re running for office.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Delivers Remarks on the First Anniversary of the Attack on the Capitol

Jonathan Oosting at Bridge Michigan: Big-spending Rinke joins 11 other Republicans in bid for Michigan governor (NOTE: Articia Bomer has dropped out of the primary race, leaving 11 GOP candidates at the moment.)

Kelly House & Jonathan Oosting at Bridge Michigan: Sister-in-law: Ex-MI House Speaker Lee Chatfield sexually assaulted me as teen



Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins