What’s next after redistricting? – with special guest Adrian Hemond

Adrian Hemond on Twitter: @AdrianHemond
Grassroots Midwest on Twitter: @Grassroots_MW
Grassroots Midwest’s website: GrassRootsMidwest.com
Michigan’s new state House districts are HERE.
Michigan’s new state Senate districts are HERE.
Michigan’s new Congressional districts are HERE.
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: Tell Me What I Want to Hear by Mike Wagner/Total Strangers
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins