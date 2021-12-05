We can’t undo experiences – with special guest data analyst Brandon Jessup

Brandon Jessup on Twitter: @ItsBJessup
Brandon Jessup’s bio is HERE and HERE.
State Voices website: StateVoices.org
Michigan Forward’s website: UPXMichigan.com
Michigan Forward on Facebook is HERE.
Karin Brulliard, Kim Bellware, Meryl Kornfield, María Luisa Paúl, John Woodrow Cox and Paulina Firozi at The Washington Post: Fugitive parents of Mich. school-shooting suspect in custody after brief hunt
Lauren Gibbons at MLive: Top Michigan Senate Republican urges ‘balance’ as Democrats push for change in wake of Oxford school shooting
David Jesse and Miriam Marini at the Detroit Free Press: 7 students charged in Wayne County for making threats or bringing a weapon to school
Julia Forrest at Michigan Advance: Michigan House passes $369M bill for police, school resource officers
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.
Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins