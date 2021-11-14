Podcast — November 14, 2021 at 1:22 pm

Saving democracy from a slow-moving coup – with special guest Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum

Barb Byrum on Twitter: @BarbByrum

Barb Byrum at Eclectablog: BE AFRAID: Spooky Season is here for election officials and democracy itself, too

Hannah Knowles and Hannah Natanson at The Washington Post: Backlash to school books centering on race, sex and LGBTQ people turns into conservative rallying cry

Mike Allen at Axios: Trump alumni launch largest post-administration group


Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.
MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog and the co-host of The GOTMFV Show podcast.
