Educating students in the absence of vaccine-defiance and ignorance – wsg Krystle DuPree

Krystle DuPree can be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/TrusteeDuPree.

Krystle DuPree at Eclectablog: Pervasive and Perverse Poverty Porn

Krystle DuPree at Eclectablog: Childcare is critical infrastructure and for families of color, it’s even MORE critical

COVID-19 in Michigan:

COVID-19 in Washtenaw County, Michigan:

Information about the Ann Arbor Public School system can be found HERE.



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Chris Savage can be found on Twitter at @Eclectablog.

MoReno Taylor II can be found on Twitter at @MI_MADE_Man.

Support the pod by becoming a Patreon donor HERE!

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins