All politics are local and turnout is EVERYTHING!

I think just showing up would sufficient. Biden 2.4M, Trump 2M

McAuliffe 1.6M, Youngkin 1.7M 800K Dem didn't vote

300K GOP didn't vote The net 500K less Dem votes more than eclipsed the 75K margin-of-victory in VA. How hard is it to vote, really? — That Man From Michigan ✋ (@MIWolverine92) November 3, 2021

Judd Legum at Popular Information: One thought about Tuesday’s election

Laina G. Stebbins at Michigan Advance: House Dems roll out bills expanding voting rights

Allison R. Donahue at Michigan Advance: Rep. Bolden details great-grandfather’s lynching during ‘critical race theory’ debate



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: And now for some (mostly) better election news

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com

