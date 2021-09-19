It rivals the New Deal – with special guest David Dayen

David Dayen on Twitter: @DDayen

The American Prospect on Twitter: @TheProspect

David Dayen at The American Prospect: Infrastructure Summer: Joe Manchin’s Symphony of Disingenuousness

The American Prospect Executive Action Tracker is HERE.



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Rana Abdelhamid grew up being ignored by Carolyn Maloney. Now she’s trying to replace her.

Support progressive New York 12th District Congressional candidate Rana Abdelhamid by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins