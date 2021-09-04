A nation of abortion snitches – with special guest Imani Gandy

Imani Gandy on Twitter: @AngryBlackLady

Rewire News Group on Twitter: @RewireNewsGroup

Rewire News Group’s website is at RewireNewsGroup.com.

Listen to the Boom! Lawyered podcast HERE.

Sign up for the Rewired newsletter HERE.

Justice Sotomayor could not stop her conservative colleagues, but for posterity and future generations, she placed on the record an account of their shame. https://t.co/OsRoNiLVBM — The Nation (@thenation) September 4, 2021







Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Here’s a fund for abortion funds, women’s health care, and groups fighting for political power. Including expanding SCOTUS. There are 13 groups, most in Texas and the south. Donate to one or more. They get 100% of donations. Please send me more groups.https://t.co/EIaYBMBASl — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 2, 2021

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: How to protect women and restore Roe v Wade

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEverywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins