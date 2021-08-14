What we can learn from the Crypto-Keepers – with special guest Alexis Goldstein

Alexis Goldstein on Twitter: @AlexisGoldstein
Alexis Goldstein’s weekly newsletter: Markets Weekly
Via Open Markets: Fact Sheet: Cryptocurrency Tax Evasion and National Security Threats
Don't fall for the #blockchain industry's sounds of alarm. The #cryptocurrency new #tax reporting requirements in the #infrastructurebill are good policy. I explain why here:https://t.co/9NbjU5sX0D
— Omri Marian (@Omri_Marian) August 7, 2021
"If you carve them out of tax reporting, most of the market will move there,” said @alexisgoldstein of @openmarkets tells @JStein_WaPo.https://t.co/AnEgIsFH8Q
— Todd N. Tucker (@toddntucker) August 10, 2021
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Can we win back Trump country?
Cuomo hasn’t actually resigned and if the impeachment doesn’t happen, he’ll get his $50,000 pension a year and could still run again.
Fear and corruption in Albany is still alive and well. https://t.co/zObq6apZIT
— Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 13, 2021
