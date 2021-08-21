Podcast — August 21, 2021 at 10:07 am

We need to answer those calls in Afghanistan – with special guest Stephen Miles from Win Without War

by

Stephen Miles on Twitter: @SPMiles42

Win Without War on Twitter: @WinWithoutWar

Win Without War’s website: WinWithoutWar.org



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast