Rescuing Texas from the redness – with special guests Julie Oliver & Mike Siegel

Julie Oliver on Twitter: @JulieOliverTX

Mike Siegel on Twitter: @SiegelForTexas

Ground Game Texas on Twitter: @GroundGameTX

Ground Game Texas website: GroundGameTexas.org



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

“There are senior advisors to the President and Senate Democrats whose primary concern with filibuster reform is that it would open the door to progressive policies being enacted. Which begs the question, why are you even a Democrat?” – @MondaireJones https://t.co/VFCw8X4qSi — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 30, 2021

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Rep. Mondaire Jones lifts the veil on the filibuster and Democratic inaction

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins