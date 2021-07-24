The massive legislation you’ve not heard about – with special guest Rebecca Vallas

Rebecca Vallas on Twitter: @RebeccaVallas

Tell your members of Congress: “We can’t afford to leave SSI for disabled & older Americans behind in #BuildBackBetter.”

☎️ 202-224-3121

📱 Text SSINOW to 50409

As I told @TIME's @abbyabrams: “Decades of Congressional neglect mean SSI now traps disabled people & seniors in deep & enduring poverty when it’s supposed to be giving them a lifeline out." Great piece on #DemolishDisabledPoverty and the push to update SSI in #BuildBackBetter: https://t.co/3oFRcRGd1o — Rebecca Vallas (@rebeccavallas) July 22, 2021

Rebecca Vallas and Matt Cortland at The Hill: The safety net program Congress forgot

Abagail Abrams at Time: Democrats Want to Reform This Program That Helps Poor Elderly and Disabled Americans

Polling on SSI reform from The Century Foundation: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Strengthening Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Learn more about the Clean Slate Initiative at CleanSlateInitiative.org.

Information on the Advance Child Credit is HERE.

Andrea Hsu at National Public Radio: The Expanded Child Tax Credit Is Here. Here’s What You Need To Know.



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins