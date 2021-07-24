Podcast — July 24, 2021 at 8:30 am

The massive legislation you’ve not heard about – with special guest Rebecca Vallas

by

Rebecca Vallas and Matt Cortland at The Hill: The safety net program Congress forgot

Abagail Abrams at Time: Democrats Want to Reform This Program That Helps Poor Elderly and Disabled Americans

Polling on SSI reform from The Century Foundation: Voters Overwhelmingly Support Strengthening Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Learn more about the Clean Slate Initiative at CleanSlateInitiative.org.

Information on the Advance Child Credit is HERE.

Andrea Hsu at National Public Radio: The Expanded Child Tax Credit Is Here. Here’s What You Need To Know.


