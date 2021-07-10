SSI: Designed to keep you in Hell – with special guest Matthew Cortland

Matthew Cortland on Twitter: @mattbc
Use ResistBot to make your voice heard on the issue of overhauling and improving SSI HERE.
Or text PSLOAE to 50409!
Or text SSINOW to 50409!
Or call 202-224-3121!
Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) writes about the critical need to improve SSI at Vox’s Future Perfect newsletter HERE.
I texted PSLOAE to 50409 last week it only took 5 minutes please consider supporting the increased quality of life for disabled people 🙏🏽 https://t.co/HRM633wfcx
— Rossi The Jeweler (@RossiSongo) July 6, 2021
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: The voting rights battle enters its third act
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins