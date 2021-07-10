Disability, Podcast — July 10, 2021 at 10:50 am

SSI: Designed to keep you in Hell – with special guest Matthew Cortland

by

Matthew Cortland on Twitter: @mattbc

Use ResistBot to make your voice heard on the issue of overhauling and improving SSI HERE.

Or text PSLOAE to 50409!

Or text SSINOW to 50409!

Or call 202-224-3121!

Dylan Matthews (@dylanmatt) writes about the critical need to improve SSI at Vox’s Future Perfect newsletter HERE.



Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: The voting rights battle enters its third act

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast