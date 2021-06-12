This is going to dominate in 2022 – with special guest Prof. Ian Haney-López

Ian Haney-López on Twitter: @IanHaneyLopez
Ian Haney-López’s website: IanHaneyLopez.com
Purchase Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections, and Saving America HERE.
Purchase Dog Whistle Politics: How Coded Racial Appeals Have Reinvented Racism & Wrecked the Middle Class HERE.
The Race-Class Narrative Academy can be found at Race-Class-Academy.com.
Across the country, lawmakers are pushing laws banning “critical race theory." It’s already having a chilling effect.@haleemakshah talks to reporter @FabiolaCineas and professor @IanHaneyLopez https://t.co/z8nNXT0vK8
— Today, Explained (@today_explained) June 7, 2021
Ian Haney-López on Vox Explained: Critical Race Theory
Critical Race Theory attack is case study in how right has mastered that turnout is persuasion. And knows that job of message isn't to say what’s popular; it’s to make popular what you want said. A 🧵
— Anat Shenker-Osorio (@anatosaurus) June 11, 2021
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Heroes and Villains Make Headlines in Arizona
Haley Brown at Florida Politics: Democratic-led groups propose constitutional amendments to expand voting access
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins