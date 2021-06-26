Podcast — June 26, 2021 at 10:32 am

This is an assault on democracy itself – with special guest Hakeem Jefferson

by

Hakeem Jefferson on Twitter: @hakeemjefferson

Read the letter regarding the moment of crisis for American democracy we are currently in and how critical it is that we pass the For the People Act, co-written by Hakeem Jefferson and signed by over 1,000 political scientists HERE.

Jennifer Chudy and Hakeem Jefferson at The New York Times: Support for Black Lives Matter Surged Last Year. Did It Last?



