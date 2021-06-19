The 4% veto on democracy – with special guest Michigan Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson

Jocelyn Benson on Twitter: @JocelynBenson

Samuel Robinson at Mlive.com: Michigan Senate passes controversial election bills that put emphasis on ID requirements

Heritage Action for America: Heritage Action Launches Election Integrity Campaign, Commits Over $10 Million

Must-watch video: Heritage admits it is writing voter suppression laws for GOP state legislators “we actually draft them for them, or we give them the model legislation so it has that grassroots, from-the-bottom-up type of vibe”pic.twitter.com/o8wDPYwl9Q — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 13, 2021







Learn more about Julie Oliver’s group Ground Game Texas and support their work at GroundGameTexas.org.

Our first exclusive on the conversations between Joe Manchin's office and the Texas lawmakers who broke quorum to stop a massive GOP voter suppression law As @TMFtx explains, they opened eyes in Manchin's office with facts about existing voter suppression in Texas. https://t.co/wTp7JoZNXr — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 18, 2021

