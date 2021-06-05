It’s electoral autocracy – with special guest Sarah Kendzior

Sarah Kendzior on Twitter: @SarahKendzior
Sarah Kendzior’s website: SarahKendzior.com
The Gaslit Nation podcast on Twitter: @gaslitnation
The Gaslit Nation podcast’s website: GaslitNationPod.com
Support Sarah’s work by becoming a Patreon HERE.
Buy Sarah Kendzior’s book The View from Flyover Country HERE.
Buy Sarah Kendzior’s book Hiding in Plain Sight HERE.
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Help Progressives Everywhere help the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition by making a donation HERE.
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins