No more F-35s – with special guest Dan Grazier from the Project on Government Oversight

Dan Grazier on Twitter: @Dan_Grazier

Project on Government Oversight on Twitter: @POGOwatchdog

Project on Government Oversight’s website: POGO.org

Will Bunch at the Philadelphia Inquirer: Will U.S. learn from a $1.7 trillion goof that would have paid for Biden’s infrastructure plan?

Tony Capaccio at Stars and Stripes: Pentagon reportedly estimates that the F-35 budget plan is running $10 billion short through 2025


Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

