It Sounds a Little Apartheid-y – with special guest Abraham Gutman

I worry sick to my family in Tel Aviv. But that's not where the story started — or ended.

It started in Sheikh Jarrah, through police brutality in al-Aqsa, to leveling buildings in Gaza.

Progressives can't continue erasing this pain with their silence.https://t.co/TzbKEHczcA

— Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) May 12, 2021