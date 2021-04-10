The New New New Deal – with special guest Mike Grunwald

Mike Grunwald on Twitter: @MikeGrunwald
Mike Grunwald at Politico: Say it ain’t so, Amtrak Joe
Buy Michael Grunwald’s book The New New Deal in paperback HERE and for Kindle HERE.
Buy Michael Grunwald’s book The Swamp: The Everglades, Florida, and the Politics of Paradise HERE.
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins