Labor, Podcast — April 24, 2021 at 9:11 am

How Labor Beats Amazon – with special guest Congressman Andy Levin

by

Andy Levin on Twitter: @Andy_Levin

Andy Levin at USA Today: Here’s what Amazon got away with in union battle. Here’s how to change that.

Andy Levin at The Detroit News: We need the PRO Act to let workers unionize


Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
