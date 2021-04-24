How Labor Beats Amazon – with special guest Congressman Andy Levin

Andy Levin on Twitter: @Andy_Levin
Andy Levin at USA Today: Here’s what Amazon got away with in union battle. Here’s how to change that.
Andy Levin at The Detroit News: We need the PRO Act to let workers unionize
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins