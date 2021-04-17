How government SHOULD(N’T) work – with special guest Don Moynihan

Don Moynihan on Twitter: @donmoyn
EXCLUSIVE: More Perfect Union has obtained a sweeping 150-page draft GOP voter suppression bill that would severely restrict voting in Ohio.
The legislation includes provisions that are even more radical than Georgia's new voting laws, which have spurred a national backlash. pic.twitter.com/7rbkKeHEqV
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 16, 2021
Adam Jentleson at The Atlantic: How to Stop the Minority-Rule Doom Loop
