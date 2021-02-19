The Vaccination Hunger Games – with special guest Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin

Jeff Irwin on Twitter: @JeffMIrwin
Jeff Irwin’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/SenatorIrwin
Jeff Irwin’s website: IrwinForSenate.com
The Oversight Committee is meeting again to call into question the results of the election.
Instead of talking about fixing unemployment or how to open schools safely, we are here to advance Republican party politics with baseless and non-specific allegations of fraud. pic.twitter.com/1TB9lZyUU2
— Jeff Irwin (@JeffMIrwin) November 19, 2020
Barb Byrum at Eclectablog: Mike’s Militia: Republican Institutional Support of Insurrectionists Unacceptable
Barb Byrum at Eclectablog: MIGOP vs. LGBTQ+ — The story of Michigan Republican Lee Chatfield failing up – spectacularly
Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: What Ted Cruz’s Idiocy Tells Us About American Government
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins