The Vaccination Hunger Games – with special guest Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin

The Oversight Committee is meeting again to call into question the results of the election.

Instead of talking about fixing unemployment or how to open schools safely, we are here to advance Republican party politics with baseless and non-specific allegations of fraud. pic.twitter.com/1TB9lZyUU2

— Jeff Irwin (@JeffMIrwin) November 19, 2020