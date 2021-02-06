The Big Lie predated Trump – with special guest Ari Berman

Ari Berman on Twitter: @AriBerman

Buy Ari’s book Give Us The Ballot HERE.

Ari Berman at Mother Jones: After Trump Failed to Overturn the 2020 Election, Republicans Are Trying to Steal the Next One

Ari Berman at Mother Jones: How Joe Biden Can Reverse Republican Attacks on Democracy

Ari Berman at Mother Jones: The Insurrection Was Put Down. The GOP Plan for Minority Rule Marches On.

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: We’ve Got One Shot to Fix This

Demand Justice’s plan to save the Supreme Court can be found HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins