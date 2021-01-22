We don’t know sh!t about the Capitol Coup… yet – with very special guest Marcy Wheeler

Marcy Wheeler on Twitter: @emptywheel

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: In November, Emmet Sullivan suggested he might not be done with DOJ and Mike Flynn

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: “Stand back and stand by”: The Proud Boys node of the January 6 attack



Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: These Elected Officials Were Part of the Capitol Rallies and Insurrection

I’m collecting every lawmaker who was at the last week’s Trump Stop the Steal rally and/or Capitol insurrection. There are 30 names thus far — 25 are local politicians. They need to be held accountable. Please send me more QAnon-aligned lawmakers!https://t.co/YvA3FEK0vv — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 15, 2021

