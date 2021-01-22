Podcast — January 22, 2021 at 4:26 pm

We don’t know sh!t about the Capitol Coup… yet – with very special guest Marcy Wheeler

by

Marcy Wheeler on Twitter: @emptywheel

Marcy Wheeler’s website: EmptyWheel.net

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: In November, Emmet Sullivan suggested he might not be done with DOJ and Mike Flynn

Marcy Wheeler at EmptyWheel.net: “Stand back and stand by”: The Proud Boys node of the January 6 attack

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: These Elected Officials Were Part of the Capitol Rallies and Insurrection

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
