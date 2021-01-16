“This is about public safety” – With special guest progressive County Prosecutor Eli Savit and Victoria Burton-Harris

Eli Savit on Twitter: @EliNSavit

Victoria Burton-Harris on Twitter: @VBH4Justice

Samuel Robinson at MLive: Washtenaw County prosecutor-elect names first female assistant chief

Sarah Payne at The Michigan Daily: Eli Savit sworn in as new Washtenaw County Prosecutor

Oralandar Brand-Williams at The Detroit News: Washtenaw County prosecutor will no longer prosecute ‘consensual’ sex work

For a list of the progressive policies already enacted by Prosecutor Savit, click HERE.

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: These Elected Officials Were Part of the Capitol Rallies and Insurrection

I’m collecting every lawmaker who was at the last week’s Trump Stop the Steal rally and/or Capitol insurrection. There are 30 names thus far — 25 are local politicians. They need to be held accountable. Please send me more QAnon-aligned lawmakers!https://t.co/YvA3FEK0vv — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) January 15, 2021

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Paul Egan at The Detroit Free Press: City of Flint, other defendants agree to settle water lawsuit as total boosted to $641.2M

Michigan Attorney General: Nine Indicted on Criminal Charges in Flint Water Crisis Investigation

Kat Stafford, Mike Householder, and Corey Williams at Associated Press: Flint Families Welcome Water Crisis Charges, Seek Healing

Paul Egan at The Detroit Free Press: Whitmer sets caps on legal bills for state officials as AG hands down new Flint charges

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins