The attack on public education is an attack on democracy – with special guest Jennifer Berkshire

Jennifer Berkshire on Twitter: @BisforBerkshire

The Have You Heard podcast on Twitter: @HaveYouHeardPod

Support the Have You Heard podcast by becoming a Patreon sponsor HERE.

Buy A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door at wolfattheschoolhousedoor.com



Veena Dubal and Juliet B. Schor at The New York Time: Gig Workers Are Employees. Start Treating Them That Way.

Jordan Zakarin on Twitter: @JordanZakarin

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins