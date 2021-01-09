How billionaires gave us Reagan then Trump – with special guest Ian Haney-López

Ian Haney-López on Twitter: @IanHaneyLopez

Ian Haney-López’s website: IanHaneyLopez.com

Purchase Merge Left: Fusing Race and Class, Winning Elections, and Saving America HERE.

The Race-Class Narrative Academy can be found at Race-Class-Academy.com.

Listen to Ezra Klein’s interview with Ian Haney-López — What Democrats got wrong about Hispanic voters — HERE.

For more information on the Showtime documentary The Reagans, click HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins