It’s time for progressives to take “yes” for an answer – wsg Anat Shenker-Osorio and Barb Byrum

Anat Shenker-Osorio on Twitter: @anatosaurus
Anat’s website: ASOcommunications.com
Anat’s podcast: Words to Win By
Read about the incredible work being done by Anat’s Race Class Narrative Action HERE.
Barb Byrum on Twitter: @BarbByrum
Watch Barb’s testimony in front of the Board of State Canvassers HERE.
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: Grassroots energy and GOP civil war in Georgia
Help Progressives Everywhere support Save Our Senate and their bid to win in the two Georgia run-off elections by clicking HERE.
Jordan Zakarin and Irene Lin at The Washington Post: Democrats would have won bigger if they’d knocked on more doors
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS