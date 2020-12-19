Podcast — December 19, 2020 at 10:36 am

Lead, follow, or get out of the way – with special guest David Dayen

by

David Dayen on Twitter: @ddayen

David Dayen at The American Prospect: It’s Not a Big Tech Crackdown, It’s an Anti-Monopoly Revolution

The American Prospect on Twitter: @TheProspect

The American Prospect online is at Prospect.org

Read David Dayen’s daily Unsanitized COVID-19 report HERE.

Help Progressives Everywhere support Daniel Blackman for the Georgia Public Service Commission by clicking HERE.

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast