Strictly scrutinizing Trump’s election con – with special guest law professor Leah Litman

Leah Litman on Twitter: @LeahLitman
Strict Scrutiny podcast on Twitter: @StrictScrutiny_
The Strict Scrutiny podcast can be found at ScrictScrutinyPodcast.com
Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: This is a no-brainer win for Dems… if they want it
Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com
Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.
Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.
Give us a five-star review at iTunes!
The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!
Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Email | TuneIn | RSS