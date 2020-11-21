Strictly scrutinizing Trump’s election con – with special guest law professor Leah Litman

Leah Litman on Twitter: @LeahLitman

Strict Scrutiny podcast on Twitter: @StrictScrutiny_

The Strict Scrutiny podcast can be found at ScrictScrutinyPodcast.com

Jordan Zakarin at Progressives Everywhere: This is a no-brainer win for Dems… if they want it

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org and ProgressiveseEerywhere.substack.com

Sign up for the Progressives Everywhere newsletter HERE.

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins