Podcast — November 14, 2020 at 11:16 am

Maybe voting is actually GOOD?! – with special guest Kim Murphy-Kovalick from Voters Not Politicians

by

Kim Murphy-Kovalick’s bio can be found HERE.

Voters Not Politicians’ website: VotersNotPoliticians.com

Voters Not Politicians on Twitter: @NotPoliticians

Voters Not Politicians on Facebook: Facebook.com/VotersNotPoliticians

Information on the Slay the Dragon documentary can be found HERE.

Daniel Marans and Kevin Robillard at Huffington Post: Democrats Question Decision To Give Up Canvassing During Election

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips
Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s
Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego
Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Tags
Author: Chris Savage is the owner and publisher of Eclectablog, your one-stop shop for progressive state & national political news & commentary.
Quantcast
Quantcast