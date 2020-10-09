The Fight of the Century — with special guest Christopher Kang from Demand Justice

Christopher Kang on Twitter: @cdkang76

Join Demand Justice at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12th for a tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg featuring guests Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Ayanna Pressley, Jennifer Carroll Foy, Chelsea Clinton, Shana Knizhnik, Sam Bagenstos and Margo Schlanger, Jon Batiste, Phoebe Bridgers, Sophia Bush, Kathleen Hanna, Kesha, Resistance Revival Chorus, Aminatou Sow, Michael Stipe, Hayley Williams, Rosario Dawson, and more! The event will be online at RBG.live.

Help Progressives Everywhere spread the word about Republicans who are complicit in the failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic by going to his new site CovidSuperSpreaders.com.

In the COVID-19 segment of this debate, remember that Trump and the GOP caused this disaster. They have the blood of 200,000 Americans (and 7 million more infected) is on their hands. My new site, https://t.co/dwXTe3pz9y, highlights the worst of them. #Debates2020 — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) September 30, 2020

Read about some of the most outrageously and dangerously fringe lawmakers in America in Jordan’s piece These Dangerous Sociopaths Have to Go. Now.

Check out Jordan’s important project, AbsenteeBallots.info

