Saving democracy with Moneyball! – with special guest Prof. Sam Wang of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project

NOTE: This week’s podcast was taped prior to the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death. This is why there is no mention of it during the pod.

Professor Sam Wang on Twitter: @SamWangPhD

The Princeton Election Consortium is pleased to unveil #Moneyball2020. We quantified voter power in legislative elections through the lens of redistricting – and Congressional power for a decade. The goal is balanced governance. Optimize your activism! https://t.co/rzKtqBL3wx pic.twitter.com/BkfBjVwB8a — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) July 31, 2020

Help Progressives Everywhere help Kelly Breen and other Michigan Democrats flip Michigan BLUE by clicking HERE.

Check out Jordan’s important project, AbsenteeBallots.info

Progressives Everywhere’s website: ProgressivesEverywhere.org

Support Progressives Everywhere by becoming a Patreon donor HERE.

Jordan’s important project: Election-Calendar.com

Give us a five-star review at iTunes!

The GOTMFV Show Facebook page is HERE!

Music clips

Intro and transition music: You Dress Like an Asshole by Not The 1s

Progressives Everywhere intro/outro: They’re Everywhere by Jim’s Big Ego

Outro music: Complain (from the movie Bob Roberts) by David Robbins & Tim Robbins